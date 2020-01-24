When Kathy Yuse and her son Jeff made their way to Club Prior for their first painting class in late November, they weren’t quite sure what to expect. The notice for the evening promised to be open to painters of “all abilities” and to calm any nerves with some cranberry cocktail.
She thoroughly enjoyed it, she later said, thanks in part to a donation of 22 table top easels by local Eagle Scout Justin Snider.
In August, Snider led a team of 20 volunteers in constructing the easels for senior art students. He donated the easels to the senior activity center in late August in time for a series of painting classes.
Snider said that the easels were the product of community support: Snider’s uncle created models with him, and Snider and his peers built the easels in the Shakopee warehouse of Northland Forest Projects with lumber donated by owners Richard and Shari Pyle.
Snider, a senior at Prior Lake High School, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 333. In late November he celebrated his Court of Honor ceremony, officially cementing his Eagle rank.
“To me it’s a milestone showing that you’ve grown up, and it’s a sign of maturity and taking leadership,” Justin Snider said. “Very few people reach this rank.”
His mother, Teri Snider, said the project ended up being a natural fit for her son.
“He really just felt in his heart that he wanted to help an elderly group, people that could use (the easels) so that you didn’t have to be standing for so long,” she said.
Recreation Programmer Lesley Young said the easels have been a hit with residents. Yuse said the new equipment made the session feel like a professional class, for example.
“They loved them, absolutely loved them, and thought they were a great addition to the club,” Young said. “I think that the seniors see, especially if it’s a project made by the youth, they take a lot of pride in that and think that’s pretty special.”
Snider, who has been involved in scouting since first grade, earned 36 merit badges during his time with the program and received the Arrow of Light and Overachiever awards when he became a Boy Scout. His mother said the family refers to the top rank as “Justin’s World Series.”
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Teri Snider said. “He lives the scout life in his morals, his character. I couldn’t ask for a better type of program for him to be in to just support what he believes in and how he lives his life every day.”
For Yuse’s part, the easels worked like a charm. She said that while her singing snowman painting “will never be hanging in any art gallery,” it has a special place on her wall at home. The experience has inspired her son as well; he’s looking for another painting class to take near his home in Colorado.