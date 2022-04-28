An electric vehicle exposition will be held noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake.
The event, organized by InterFaith Creation Care South Metro, will have at least 17 electric vehicles on display, according to a press release.
Among the manufacturers represented will be Ford, Chevy, Toyota, Nissan, VW, BMW, Audi, Tesla, Mitsubishi and Blue Bird — with Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative and the Eden Prairie Police Department both bringing their flagship EVs (Teslas).
The American Lung Association will showcase a Blue Bird electric school bus.
Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church is located at 3611 North Berens Road NW, Prior Lake.
More info at sollc.org/events.