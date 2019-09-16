Monthly gatherings in Prior Lake and Shakopee can help locals confront the fear and loss of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia in a social, even fun way, organizers said earlier this month.
The Memory Cafes at Club Prior and the Shakopee Community Center started up this year and give an hour or two of camaraderie, support and shared experience and advice to families affected by the diseases, said Betsy Benz of Prior Lake, who has worked in respite care and helps run the cafes.
Attendees can chat, play games, have coffee and find books and other resources. Club Prior's cafe is scheduled for the second Tuesday of the month at 3:30 p.m.; Shakopee's is on the fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
"I have seen so many families with just the deer-in-the-headlights look," Benz said. "This is designed specifically for the person with dementia and the caregiver."
The cafes are part of a broader push both in Scott County and around the country to help out with a disease that has no cure, dissolves memories and other functioning, and can utterly exhaust its victims and their spouses or other relatives.
The two community centers, the Scott County Library system, Augustana Care and other groups have banded together into a network called South of the River Friends of Dementia to offer the cafes and a Shakopee caregiver support group twice a month.
The libraries, with the help of a Minnesota Department of Health grant, are also putting together memory kits for varying levels of dementia severity that families can check out together for free. They'll include such things as puzzles and reading materials, said Amy Boese, branch manager for the Prior Lake Library.
"They are the kind of thing you can do more than one time," she said, adding the kits should be ready for use by the end of the year.
Memory cafes have taken off around the U.S. since Lori La Bey started what she believes was the first in the country in Roseville in 2011. Now there are hundreds, she said in an interview.
A man she met with dementia told her about cafes in Europe, La Bey said. The idea seemed so straightforward that she was surprised similar help wasn't available on this side of the Atlantic.
La Bey said the cafes are a relief for families, a safe place to learn some of life's most challenging lessons from the teacher called dementia.
"It forces us to realize that we’re not in control, and we kind of have to let go," she said. "Then we have a choice, we can see this as a disaster and look at all the negatives, or we can see it as a source of joy."
Cafe attendees can help each other find and protect those joys, La Bey went on.
"Part of it is just being in a group and not being uncomfortable. Everybody understands, everybody respects one another."
Her mother had dementia for 30 years, but even after all that time and the years of cafes, La Bey said she still learns from those who come by. The group also doesn't talk about dementia constantly, often simply catching up with each other.
Lesley Young, who oversees senior activities for the city of Prior Lake at Club Prior, said this kind of group hasn't come south of the Minnesota River until recently.
Her goal with Prior Lake's cafe is to provide a casual activity to do out of the house for people with dementia and caregivers. She wants to help them stay as independent as they can for as long as they can before turning to expensive memory and residential care.
More people are finally acknowledging about dementia instead of ignoring or hiding it, Young added.
"Now we can label it, and we're OK to label it and accept it and talk about it," she said.