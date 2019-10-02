An album containing two centuries of history, made for a family in and around Illinois and both lost and rediscovered in Texas, finally arrived in Prior Lake last month.
The photo album contains scores of pristine photos and records back to the 1800s of local Julie Worthen's ancestors, all neatly labeled with names and years. Mike Rodriguez found the album for a few bucks at a San Antonio flea market and found Worthen months later through Ancestry.com, she said.
Now the collection is illuminating the family tree and its shared history, which intersects with World War I, immigration in the country's early decades, the St. Louis opera scene and other chapters of history. The album is also bringing together far-flung family members who had lost touch long ago.
"It's beautiful," said Worthen, who promptly made digital scans of its contents. "We’ve learned about some of these people’s adventures, which were amazing."
The earliest picture within is likely a portrait from 1896 at the Sommerfeldt homestead in Madison County, Illinois, of Grandmother Andine Sommerfeldt and other family members in front of the house. The oldest record is a copy of National Archives records of the grandmother's arrival at the port of New Orleans from Germany when she was 12 — 1835.
Wedding and school photos, informal snapshots and newspaper articles mark the years since.
Albert Sommerfeldt, Worthen's grandfather, stands upright in his World War I uniform. Her father's Aunt Allabelle Amerman, a soprano singer around St. Louis, poses for a glamour shot and is the subject of a newspaper clipping about the reveal of her secret marriage, though it wasn't much of a secret — the album includes the wedding invitation.
One relative was a U.S. Marshal in the West who tracked down counterfeiters with various disguises, Worthen said, and sported an impressive mustache. And the Illinois homestead included a compartment near the fireplace that might have been part of the Underground Railroad for people escaping slavery.
“I knew it was something special when I found it,” Rodriguez told The Telegraph, the newspaper in Alton, Illinois. “I decided it really needed to go back to the family it belongs to.”
The album's catalog of names helped Rodriguez find Worthen's Ancestry profile, she said, and he shipped it to her in September. Now she and other relatives have redoubled their efforts to document the family's past, reach its distant branches and answer more questions.
Worthen's guess is that a cousin of hers, Catherine Shaefer, compiled the album in San Antonio before her death a couple of years ago.
"Over the years we just lost track of a lot of the people," said Arnold Sommerfeldt, Worthen's father, who lives in Edwardsville, Illinois, and called the album a bit of a mystery.
"A very pleasant one, by the way," Sommerfeldt added, noting the family is also putting their heads together to show their gratitude to Rodriguez in some way soon. "He went into a lot of trouble to do that. We’re more than thankful."