A $12,000 plan for a new city mural welcoming residents and guests to downtown was supposed to be fully funded by the end of the year, but gifts to the project slowed to a standstill after four donations.
Now a Prior Lake family has promised to make a dollar-for-dollar match to the project through the end of the year, hoping to make what they consider a future piece of the city’s legacy a reality.
In December, the Prior Lake Economic Development Authority and Nuvera Communications announced the project to create a welcome mural for the city.
Local artist Greg Preslicka — who created murals for the Prior Lake and Savage libraries and at Grainwood Elementary School — was commissioned and created a design to cover the western wall of the Nuvera building facing County Road 21.
The design joins images of golden farmland and the Grainwood Resort with summer scenes of Watzl’s Beach and waterskiing.
City officials hope to raise the money for Preslicka’s work and materials by Dec. 31 so the painting could start as soon as weather allows in the spring.
Four donors — the Prior Lake Optimist Fund, Buckingham Companies, the Bill and Hilaria Sheehan family and the Steven and Greg Martinez family — covered the first third of the cost several weeks ago.
With $8,000 left to raise, Steven and Greg Martinez decided to give the city a call. On Dec. 20, they told city planner Amanda Schwabe they’d be matching any donations to the mural until Dec. 31, essentially cutting the number of donations needed from other donors to $4,000.
“This is something I could not have hoped for,” Mayor Kirt Briggs said. “To me it’s just huge.”
“The small-town feel is real in Prior Lake,” he added.
The couple said they see the mural as one of the next steps in revamping the community. They’re hoping their match will allow more residents to chip in and feel a sense of ownership in a local landmark.
“It’s supposed to be a community project, and it’s something that’s going to be the face of downtown Prior Lake for years,” Greg Martinez said. “I think it’s important for people to participate on it.”
The couple and their children moved to Prior Lake from Oklahoma in 2014, choosing the city out of a half-dozen other options because of its welcoming and homey feel.
“On the first day we moved in all of the kids from the neighborhood came over to say hi to us, and people started introducing themselves right away,” Greg Martinez said. “This is going to be our home for the rest of our lives.”
Steven Martinez said the mural “just completes the city, in my opinion.” He said they see the work the city is doing on the mural as a sign of good work to come.
“I think when you have a city that’s this involved, everyone should get on board because it only drives other projects to be more successful in the future,” he said.