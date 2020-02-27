A local group of women is combining the power of their pocketbooks and social network to give more help to local charities.
The Prior Lake Power of 100, started in 2018 by Jessica Mason, is part of a network of women-only organizations that meet across the country. Members get together quarterly to network, hear about local charities and make a collective donation to one at a time.
Mason said she wanted to give back to the family, friends and others who helped her family when her daughter was born premature with severe brain bleeding, hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy.
"I really didn't fully appreciate the power of charitable giving until I found myself on the receiving end," Mason said. "Through the years I've just been trying to figure out how to give back."
Mason heard from a friend who's part of the Lake Minnetonka Power of 100 and knew she'd found her way.
"At the time I was kind of giving $100 here or there, and you just don't feel like you're making a great impact," Mason said.
Today, Prior Lake Power of 100's 50 or so members have raised over $19,000 for eight charities. A recent partnership with MNCAPS, a profession-based learning program for high school students, produced a sleek new website for the organization, and online visitors can add to the group's donation total.
Power of 100 donates either to local charities or national groups that will use 100% of the donation locally. A partnership with the Richard Shulze Foundation extends the dollars further with a 50% match. Its next meeting is scheduled for March 12 at Bonfire Wood Fire Cooking in Savage.
Shane O'Rourke, the founder of the Hopkins-based nonprofit and donation platform Lift Up, called Power of 100's donations a game-changer. The organization spotlights local and national projects and gives donors video and photo updates of the projects' progress.
In June, the Power of 100 raised almost $3,500 for a shared project between Lift Up and Reaching Our Community's Kids, an organization which works to provide food to students in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools who don't have dependable food sources.
The organizations brought miniature student care stores to Prior Lake High School and Bridges Area Learning Center when school started in September. The Power of 100 donation covered about 70% of the cost for school supplies, hygiene items, clothing and food.
"To have them kind of jump start it, in a way that really kind of created a buzz and excitement around it, allowed us to get it funded in a short amount of time," O'Rourke said.
The group's first donation was in April 2018, when members raised $900 to donate to ROCK.
At the 100's last meeting they selected Shockwaves, which provides adaptive ski equipment to people with mobility, visual and other impairments, as their charity of the quarter. The organization will receive about $5,300 as a result.
Donation recipients say they're impressed not only by the group's fundraising abilities, but their desire to create positive change in their community.
“The world is so focused on me, me, me, and here is a group of women who are focusing on someone else," said Nate Miller, co-president of the Twin Cities Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter, which builds beds for children who need them.
The Power of 100's $4,275 donation in December covers the cost of building and dressing the beds for 27 local kids, he said.
Members of Power of 100 are encouraged to make at least a $100 donation at each meeting or split the amount in a group. The meetings are informal, low-stakes opportunities to get to know other women and learn about regional organizations.
"It's just like a connection that's different," Dawn Schulberg, co-owner of Premiere Dance Academy. "It's a full, joyous moment and exciting."
Schulberg said she joined Power of 100 after Darby's Dancers at Premiere received almost $2,000 from the group. Darby's Dancers supports dance education programs for special needs children at no cost to their families nationwide. The local academy sponsored nine dancers last year and has about 17 this year.
Members said they hope to keep making an impact, one neighbor or charity at a time.
"The beauty of Power of 100 is that I can see the difference we are making," member Rhonda Thibault said. "It makes my heart so happy to see how we have helped others in this community learn about all the wonderful organizations that we can help."