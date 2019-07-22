Kids and teens of Prior Lake and Savage, we’re looking for your help — more specifically, your words, accomplishments and other creations.
You might already know this Interface page is where we publish youth contributions every other week or so. Young people have talked about their time with scouting and other activities, shared their school research and speeches and told us about their volunteer work, for example.
Our supply of submissions has run a bit dry for the moment, so we want to take this chance to address northeast Scott County’s kids, parents and teachers and to renew Interface’s purpose.
This page is essentially a refrigerator door and school bulletin board for our communities, a showcase for good work of all kinds. We want to find out and share what primary- and secondary-schoolers do, see and take pride in.
We at the Savage Pacer and Prior Lake American spend most of our time hearing from public officials and concerned voters and taxpayers — adults, in other words. But young people throughout history have proven they have something worthwhile to say, too.
We’ll take photos or school essays, art projects, opinions about your city and world, serious or fun subjects. These don’t have to be long or fill this whole page on their own. The key is that people under 18 created them and are speaking for themselves, though parents and other adults can still help out.
Is anyone thinking about becoming a writer, a photographer, a scientist or, dare I say it, a reporter? Let’s see what you’ve found or written.
This page is also a small piece of a bigger goal to keep our connection with the community strong. We want to tell our community’s truths. We’re grateful for your help to do that.
If you have something you’d like to submit or know a child or teen who’s interested, please get in touch at dholtmeyer@swpub.com or 952-345-6376. I’m also happy to answer questions and work with folks to get something into shape for print.
Thanks, always, for reading and supporting this paper and for sharing your stories.