Changes to the Lakefront Days signature parade this year and the loss of the regular carnival have some residents so mad they’re threatening to stay home.
But organizers of the more than 35-year-old event have said they had little choice because of construction and other concerns.
Sandi Fleck, president of the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce, said the parade will still host the high school marching band, clowns, police and fire vehicles and so on. The difference is the parade-goers will be the ones doing the moving.
“We still have all of those great favorites that people love,” Fleck said. The chamber hosts the event.
Lakefront Days begins Friday, Aug. 9, at Lakefront Park with an evening of drinks, music and more for adults 21 and older. The parade is part of a family-focused slate of activities scheduled throughout the next day.
Residents can stroll through rows of floats, displays and booths in the Lakefront Park parking lots. Families will be given tote bags so children can collect candy and treats as they make their way through the display. Fleck said the chamber plans to host about 65 floats with a larger focus on resident and business interaction this year.
Some residents have questioned whether this year’s parade still meets the word’s definition, posting complaints on social media that it amounts to a large business ad. Even longtime fans said they see this year’s changes as a sign of the event’s decline.
Stephanie Thom grew up attending Lakefront Days before it was held at Lakefront Park. As she got older, she took her nieces and nephews and eventually her children to the festivities. This year, Thom said her family will be staying home.
“I’m extremely disappointed,” Thom said. “They’ve lost the cultural and small-town feel of Lakefront Days this year. We are still a suburb of the two cities, we are not a Minnetonka. Bring back the small-town culture feel and passion, support, celebration of our community.”
Fleck and Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs, who sits on the chamber board of directors, said the stationary parade was really the only option for the city as it moves into its construction season. Prior Lake is working on reconstructing many of the town’s central arteries as part of an update of Highway 13 and county Highway 21.
Setting aside another road for the parade route might have been too much for traffic in and around the city, Briggs said. The stationary parade was an “agreed-upon and reasonable” solution to that problem.
“Just from a practical perspective, when you close a road, that means you’re gonna have detour routes,” Briggs said. “If you take out a detour route, you’re going to really potentially paralyze the city and getting movement around the city.”
Fleck added the event couldn’t close a downtown street because emergency vehicles need to be able to come and go.
The festival has also lost another crowd-pleaser — the carnival. Fleck said the owner of the carnival let organizers know in January that he wouldn’t be returning after several years with the festival.”He wasn’t happy with the results last year and so he never wanted to re-sign the contract,” Fleck said. “We did not have a part in that.”Briggs said the carnival may not have turned as much of a profit as the owner hoped because it was overshadowed by the popularity of the parade. He said the parade has become a “one-and-done” event for many residents, drawing people to downtown but not the other festival events.The mayor said he’s hoping the stationary parade will help change that by drawing people into the park and the vicinity of this year’s activities. The kid-friendly Saturday schedule could make up for the lack of carnival games.On Friday night, adults 21 and older can kick off the weekend with wine-tasting and a vendor fair, silent auction and concert. The Chamber will donate the proceeds of the silent auction to local nonprofits.Saturday’s activities include free ultimate yard games, a bags tournament, Pints and Pilates, an inflatable obstacle course, princess parties and the opportunity to swim with a mermaid.Fleck said the new kids pedal tractor pull could be a fan-favorite. Young Prior Lakers can compete against in their age group to pull weighted lots the farthest and fastest on tiny tractors. The top two boys and girls in each age group qualify to compete at the state-level pedal tractor pull.Success at that event will send a few lucky kids on to the national competition.