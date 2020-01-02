Philanthropic groups, businesses and several families pulled together in the last days of 2019 to donate $12,000 for a new city mural welcoming residents and guests downtown.
City officials said a dollar-for-dollar matching donation by Steven and Greg Martinez for the last $8,000 helped bring the fundraising project to its goal on Dec. 27, a week after the Martinezes told the city they would they match the last donations.
Gifts from Nuvera, the Rotary Club of Prior Lake, Blahnik, Prchal & Stoll, Lake Buoy, Heidi Neibert, Liz Baarlaer and Virginia and Carter Wagner joined previous donations from the Prior Lake Optimist Fund, Buckingham Companies, the Bill and Hilaria Sheehan family and the Martinezes.
Mayor Kirt Briggs said the city was still receiving calls and inquires from residents trying to donate for several days after Dec. 27.
“This is one where I’m blushing with pride,” Mayor Kirt Briggs said. “The outpouring of support for this project was truly heartwarming and generous, there’s no other words for it.”
The $12,000 will cover the cost of paint and supplies and the commission for local artist Greg Preslicka, who created murals for the Prior Lake and Savage libraries and at Grainwood Elementary School.
Preslicka created a design to cover the western wall of the Nuvera building facing County Road 21. The design joins images of golden farmland and the Grainwood Resort with summer scenes of Watzl’s Beach and waterskiing.
“I kind of tried to show the past and the present and how it’s connected together,” Preslicka said. “My hope is it stays very relevant and people keep viewing and enjoying it.”
Preslicka said the start date hasn’t been finalized with the city yet, but he expects they’ll land around a date in April. He said it typically takes him a week to complete a mural of this size.
The project is the first public-private partnership the city has attempted as part of #PLWorthIt — a campaign originally started by the city and Economic Development Authority to support businesses and announce updates and events during downtown construction.
Briggs said he had his doubts if the mural fundraiser would turn out to be a success.
“Whenever you do something for the first time, if you aren’t full of doubt you’re kidding yourself,” Briggs said. “One thing we learned about this community is that it gives, gives, gives. And that’s what was borne out in the mural.”