Gavin Shaner has a little room for improvement on his ACT score — 33 out of 36. But he still has all of high school to work on it.
Gavin, 12 years old and an eighth-grader at Twin Oaks Middle School, earned that score last spring, according to his mother, Nikki. In the past several months he has also excelled on the SAT and been recognized by Northwestern University Midwest Academic Talent Search as among its top-scoring middle-schoolers.
Besides taking tests, Gavin keeps busy with student council, reading about history, robotics, Prior Lake High School math classes and the school musical. He also likes writing and telling jokes that, according to him, only he laughs at.
Math is the mini-Renaissance man’s favorite subject; physical education is his least favorite because he thinks he’s bad at it.
“I just want to keep finding new things to try,” Gavin said in late October.
His parents, Nikki and Chad Shaner, said Gavin always picked up new information quickly, reading at 2, speeding through Hooked on Phonics and trying to answer every question in pre-kindergarten.
Encouraging and supportive teachers at Harriet Bishop Elementary School in Savage were “tremendous” for him, Chad Shaner said. One pointed Nikki Shaner to the Northwest University talent search, which the university says assesses students’ academic strengths and needs, tests them above their grade level and connects them to enrichment opportunities.
In fifth grade, he placed third among nearly 1,800 students from throughout the Midwest who took the ACT Explore, typically a test for eighth-graders, according to the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District.
Nikki Shaner, a stay-at-home mom for much of Gavin’s life, also got him involved in library and museum programs around the area. Now his younger sister, Sienna, who goes to the Sage Academy, is also taking accelerated math classes and loves reading, too. Shaner has limited the pair to 10 books from the library at a time.
“She’s just as witty as Gavin,” Shaner said.
“Our house is quiet a lot,” Chad Shaner, who works for Coca-Cola, added.
Despite his years of test-taking, Gavin said after several tests he’s been sure he failed. If you don’t know what a ± symbol is beforehand, for instance, it’s hard to work it out on your own. So he’s decided to study and prepare more for the exams.
Gavin said tudying honors algebra at the high school isn’t bad except for the slightly earlier wake-up time. Though he skipped second grade, he doesn’t plan to hop over more.
“My goal is mainly to stay in high school as long as I can but get as many college credits as I can,” he said.
A career is still (probably) a long way off, but Gavin said he enjoys writing, particularly fantasy-type stories where he can create his own worlds.
“It’s fun to not have to stick to the rules of life,” he said.
If that doesn’t work out, there’s always singing, which, as his parents teasingly pointed out, he does enthusiastically at home.