Voting is now open for the 2022 Name a Snowplow contest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
After receiving nearly 11,000 creative name submissions in December, MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists for public voting. The agency considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including creativity, uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences.
The majority of this year’s finalists are new name ideas, but the 2022 finalists do include a small group of names that were runners-up in 2021.
Voting is now available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow. Voting will be open through Wednesday, Jan. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.
In early February, MnDOT will announce the eight winning names and areas where the new named snowplows will be located — one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.