Work to improve water quality and control mosquitoes will continue in and around Prior Lake in the coming weeks, which might take residents staying at home off guard, local agencies said.
Inspectors and helicopters with Metropolitan Mosquito Control District each year search for mosquito larvae and apply treatments to wetlands and ponds, the district said in a news release. Employees might need to cross private property lines but will be working in a socially distanced way.
The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District also plans to apply aluminum sulfate, also called alum, to both lakes from a small barge during May and June, it announced. The alum locks away phosphorus, which can cause algae and water quality problems and is at excessive levels in the water bodies.
Both procedures are safe for people, pets and wildlife in general, according to the groups. Mosquito control is meant to target only those insects and leave others alone.