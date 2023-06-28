Six Reading Corps and eight Math Corps tutors are being sought to serve in Prior Lake area schools and preschools beginning in August, according to a press release from Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps.
Christine Fankhanel, Director of Minnesota Programs with Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps, stated that fewer than one-third of Minnesota students are achieving grade level-proficiency in literacy and math.
"Those numbers seem really daunting, but the good news is we have a solution that works," Fankhanel said. “When students work with a tutor, incredible things happen. They often make more than a year’s progress during the school year."
According to the press release, tutors placed at local schools can choose to serve 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. Some locations also have opportunities for 10 hours weekly. Using scripted activities, tutors meet with students individually and in small groups to practice essential skills. Prior teaching experience isn’t required — all tutors receive comprehensive training and ongoing coaching.
“With two-thirds of students needing extra support, to perform at grade level, tutors provide an essential boost absolutely essential,” Fankhanel also stated.
With so many students needing extra support to read and do math at grade level, more than 1,700 tutors are needed statewide, also according to the press release.
All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks (about $15/hour served), plus up to $4,800 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.