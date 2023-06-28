writing pen paper pencil

A tutor writes on a sheet of paper. 

 File photo/Green Chameleon on Unsplash

Six Reading Corps and eight Math Corps tutors are being sought to serve in Prior Lake area schools and preschools beginning in August, according to a press release from Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps.

Christine Fankhanel, Director of Minnesota Programs with Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps, stated that fewer than one-third of Minnesota students are achieving grade level-proficiency in literacy and math.

