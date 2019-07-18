Augustana Care is holding its 29th annual golf tournament at The Wilds Golf Club on Tuesday, July 23, the nonprofit announced this week.
The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon and include a dinner in the evening, according to a news release. The senior-care organization said proceeds from the event will help provide spiritual care to its residents and their families.
Registration for the tournament or dinner and other information can be found by calling 612-636-3905, emailing patrick.reis@cassialife.org or visiting augustanacare.org/golf.