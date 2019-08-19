A local nonprofit that aims to help children with disabilities is holding a lemonade-stand-style fundraiser Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The Prior Lake-based Chase's Warrior Foundation will sell lemonade, cookies and cupcakes from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 15585 Fremont Ave. NW, according to a flyer from the foundation. It's the event's second year.
Chase's Warrior Foundation helps children with certain brain injuries and other needs by providing specialized equipment and other help for them and their families, according to its website. It's named for Chase Lykken, a young boy who nearly drowned in 2013 and went several minutes without oxygen to his brain.