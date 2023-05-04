Credit River Gov. Center

Credit River Government Center

 Photo by Jacqueline Devine

Credit River Mayor Chris Kostik recently announced the appointment of Cathleen Reynolds to the position of city administrator.

According to a press release from the city, Reynolds comes to Credit River from the Fairmont, Minnesota, where she has held the position of city administrator for the past three years. Before that, she was operations manager for the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District in Minnetonka.

