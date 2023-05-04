Credit River Mayor Chris Kostik recently announced the appointment of Cathleen Reynolds to the position of city administrator.
According to a press release from the city, Reynolds comes to Credit River from the Fairmont, Minnesota, where she has held the position of city administrator for the past three years. Before that, she was operations manager for the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District in Minnetonka.
"We are thrilled to welcome Cathy Reynolds as the city of Credit River's first city administrator," Kostik said. "Her extensive experience and dedication to public service will undoubtedly strengthen our city's operations and improve our community's quality of services. We look forward to working with her as we continue to grow and thrive together."
Reynolds said she is excited about her new role as the city's first-ever city administrator.
"I am excited about the opportunity to work with the council and the community of Credit River," Reynolds said. "I look forward to working with the council to guide Credit River in its continued development as a city."
Reynolds will assume the position of city administrator on May 30, replacing Mark McNeill, who was appointed interim city administrator in June 2022.