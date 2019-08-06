A firearm and hunting safety course in Prior Lake is accepting students for sessions running from Aug. 13 to Sept. 12, according to the course organizers.
The Prior Lake Sportsmen's Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars post host the classes twice a year. This fall's course costs $15 and includes six indoor classes on Aug. 13, 14, 21, 22 and 27 and Sept. 12 in the V.F.W.'s lower level that last a couple of hours each. The course's outdoor field day is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Classes cover such topics as handling ammo and guns safely, how a variety of guns work and avoiding outdoor dangers. The field day gives participants the chance to demonstrate their skills with targets and other equipment.
Minnesota hunting licenses and shooting ranges often require successful course completion. They're overseen statewide by the Department of Natural Resources.
"I care about having people safe with a firearm," Dan Borchardt Jr., who helps run the courses, said earlier this year. "We want them not to shoot themselves or their friends or, maybe, you."
Registration and more information can be found by calling Borchardt at 952-447-3668 during business hours Monday through Friday.