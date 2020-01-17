Knights of Columbus Council 4914 will sponsor a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified firearm safety class starting Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake.
The class will continue on Monday and Thursday nights through March 2 and include a range day on Saturday, March 7, at the Suburban Sportsman Club, according to the organizers.
The department oversees similar classes throughout the state, which cost $15 and are required for many hunting licenses, shooting ranges and other activities.
Students must be 11 years of age or older, and parents are welcome. Pre-registration and 100% attendance are required. Call Tom Esterl at 952-486-3023 for more.