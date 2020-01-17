gun safety 1 (copy)
Bob Schmokel, right, gives pointers to several young students of a Department of Natural Resources firearms safety course in 2019, the course’s last day, on farmland just south of Prior Lake.

 File photo by Dan Holtmeyer

Knights of Columbus Council 4914 will sponsor a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified firearm safety class starting Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake.

The class will continue on Monday and Thursday nights through March 2 and include a range day on Saturday, March 7, at the Suburban Sportsman Club, according to the organizers.

The department oversees similar classes throughout the state, which cost $15 and are required for many hunting licenses, shooting ranges and other activities. 

Students must be 11 years of age or older, and parents are welcome. Pre-registration and 100% attendance are required. Call Tom Esterl at 952-486-3023 for more. 

