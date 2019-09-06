A Prior Lake/Savage Scout troop and Savage robotics team for kids are selling food and treats at Von Hanson's Meats fundraisers this weekend.
First, the newly formed BSA Scout Troop for girls invited the public to a fundraiser that will go toward buying camping equipment, badges, flags and other supplies. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the shop on Egan Drive.
The troop meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Bethesda Church in Prior Lake and welcomes girls ages 11 to 18. It's sponsored by the Optimist Club of Prior Lake.
The following Sunday, the Ultra LEGO Creators, a local FIRST LEGO League robotics team from Savage formed in 2013, will hold a similar fundraising and outreach event to raise money for equipment, tournament fees and other materials 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A robot will also be there to demonstrate.
The program is open to kids ages 9-14 and attended the world championship last year. Organizers encouraged anyone interested in learning more about the league to attend.