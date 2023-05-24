Eera Deshpande HOMS

Eera Deshpande

 Photo courtesy of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools

Eera Deshpande, an eighth-grader at Hidden Oaks Middle School, recently won first prize in a student video contest with her 60-second video, "Earth’s Fate on Your Plate," which addresses the climate impacts of a more plant-focused human diet.

According to a press release, 18 winners from around the world earned top spots in the World of 8 Billion student video contest, sponsored by Population Connection. Over 3,100 videos from 45 countries and 47 U.S. states and territories were created. The 60-second pieces explore population growth as it relates to one of three challenges: gender equality, climate change and waste.

Tags

Events