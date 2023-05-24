Eera Deshpande, an eighth-grader at Hidden Oaks Middle School, recently won first prize in a student video contest with her 60-second video, "Earth’s Fate on Your Plate," which addresses the climate impacts of a more plant-focused human diet.
According to a press release, 18 winners from around the world earned top spots in the World of 8 Billion student video contest, sponsored by Population Connection. Over 3,100 videos from 45 countries and 47 U.S. states and territories were created. The 60-second pieces explore population growth as it relates to one of three challenges: gender equality, climate change and waste.
The contest was organized by Population Education. A panel of 56 judges — including college and high-school educators, filmmakers and topic experts — selected the winners, according to the Population Connection press release.
Deshpande, who resides in Savage, was motivated by the book "Eat for the Planet" as well as a David Attenborough documentary. As she did her research, she was surprised by “the number of vegetables you could grow in comparison with livestock” given the same amounts of water and land, according to the release.
The three high school first-place winners each received a $1,200 cash prize, while the three second-place winners each received $600 and six honorable mentions each received $300. Middle-school students who claimed first and second place received $600 and $300, respectively.