Construction crews closed Highway 21 from West Avenue to Main Avenue in downtown Prior Lake earlier this week in a project that is expected to last until November.
The closure is part of the early stages of Prior Lake's revamp of the Highway 13 and Highway 21 intersection. The project is meant to prepare the intersection ahead of increased traffic in the coming years.
Current information on the construction progress can be found at movingforward13-21.com.
Businesses along the street can still be reached via Pleasant and Dakota streets from Highway 13.