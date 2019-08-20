The League of Minnesota Cities has named Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, a 2019 legislator of distinction for his work affecting local governments, the group announced this week.
The organization recognized Albright's work on pension and workers compensation legislation in the last couple of years, according to a news release. Albright was appointed to the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement in 2017.
The distinction also recognized his accessibility to league staff and input on legislation, the release stated.
“I am honored to receive this award and am proud of the work we have done to help cities throughout the state,” Albright said in a written statement. “Pensions and worker compensation issues are some of the most challenging for our local units of government so I am proud to continue to be a leader on these issues.”
The league is a political advocacy and education group that represents hundreds of member cities, according to its website. Albright was among 34 legislators the group recognized this year.