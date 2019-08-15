Little Six Casino's new Club Gold will open at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis before the 2019 Vikings season, the football team announced this week.
The club will take the place of the Buffalo Wild Wings Club on the stadium's south side and joins Mystic Lake Casino Hotel's Club Purple, according to a news release. The clubs offer lounges, bars and promotional activities.
Mystic Lake was an original 2016 U.S. Bank Stadium founding partner. The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community owns both casinos.
“Like the Vikings, we care deeply about our local communities, give generously and provide an incredible guest experience," Angela Heikes, president and CEO of the community's Gaming Enterprise, said in a written statement.
"We are excited to expand this relationship in the stadium with Club Gold and continue to partner with the Vikings on unique ways to engage all of our guest inside and outside of the stadium.”