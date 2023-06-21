Eighty-seven schools representing 31 districts, and six districts coordinating school implementation are being recognized for sustaining positive behavioral interventions and supports for the 2022-23 school year, including Twin Oaks and Hidden Oaks Middle Schools, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Education.
According to the press release, PBIS implementation is an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting social, emotional and behavioral needs for all students.
From 2004 to 2023, PBIS implementation has expanded across the state resulting in positive student outcomes. Schools and districts must meet several requirements and sustain these efforts over time to be honored and recognized. Staff buy-in, leadership team meetings, community and family involvement, large systems changes and multiple data sources are used to create this impact, according to the press release.
Also according to the release, since the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages in recent years, exemplary schools and districts have ensured that students are at the forefront of decision-making by developing ongoing professional development, including training and coaching to retain and develop new teachers and staff.
Schools and districts that have implemented PBIS for three three or more years, and some for almost a decade, were honored by Commissioner Willie Jett during the PBIS Summer Institute and Recognition Ceremony on June 14 and 15.