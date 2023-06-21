Minnesota Department of Education logo

Eighty-seven schools representing 31 districts, and six districts coordinating school implementation are being recognized for sustaining positive behavioral interventions and supports for the 2022-23 school year, including Twin Oaks and Hidden Oaks Middle Schools, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Education.

According to the press release, PBIS implementation is an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting social, emotional and behavioral needs for all students.

