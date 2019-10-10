Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and others this week announced several upcoming performances and events. Tickets and more information are available at 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.
Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly
Tickets are still available for Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly's holographic Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour performance at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The late singers are returning to the stage through holographic cinema, remastered audio and live music to create an immersive experience, according to the casino. Similar technology has been used in recent years for Michael Jackson and other performers.
Tickets start at $35.
Holiday concert series
Tickets are on sale for six performances in November and December in the casino's Let the Season Shine Holiday Concert Series.
Performers will include Mannheim Steamroller, Celtic Woman, Wynonna & The Big Noise and Martina McBride, among others. Ticket prices vary but start at $29-$39 depending on the performance.
Mannheim Steamroller is first, hitting the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
Keith Sweat
R&B singer Keith Sweat is bringing his ballads to the Mystic Showroom on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 8 p.m.
Sweat's career spans more than three decades, according to the casino. His popular singles include “Make It Last Forever" and "I Want Her." His newest album, “Playing For Keeps,” was released in October 2018.
Tickets start at $39.