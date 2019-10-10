Mystic Lake Casino Hotel donated about $8,800 to the Minnesota Fire Initiative to help educate firefighters, their families and legislators about health problems that commonly affect the profession, the casino announced this week.
The money came from guests' donations of the change from their redeemed tickets during the first two weeks of September, according to a news release. The casino began its Change for the Better program in 2017 to benefit multiple organizations.
“We are proud to provide this program as a way to help our guests support MnFIRE and other great organizations in our community," Alison Fogarty, vice president of marketing for the casino, said in a written statement.
For help related to MnFIRE's work, Minnesota firefighters can call its 24-hour peer support line at 888-784-6634.