David Schons, junior at Prior Lake High School, recently took first place out of 223 teams in the Minnesota Stock Market Game by BestPrep. This is the third year in a row that a PLHS student took first place in the competition.
Competitors were given a virtual $100,000 to invest in stocks, mutual funds and bonds throughout the course of several months. By the end of the competition, Schons increased his investment to more than $153,000.
Schons received recognition at a virtual awards ceremony on May 18. In addition, Schons has been nominated as a Minnesota Academic All-Star. Because of his achievements, Schons, along with PLHS Business Teacher Andrew Kurkowski and Principal Dr. John Bezek, received an invitation to the BestPrep Annual Luncheon which will be held in Minneapolis in October.