Prior Lake City Councilmember Kevin Burkart was elected vice chairman of the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority on Jan. 29, the organization recently announced.
The public transportation agency provides about 3 million rides in the seven suburbs of Shakopee, Savage and Prior Lake in Scott County and Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan and Rosemount in Dakota County, according to a news release.
The nine-member board comprises elected officials or representatives from the counties and cities.
Burkart became the Prior Lake representative to the board in 2018 and was previously secretary/treasurer. Apple Valley City Councilor Clint Hooppaw is chairman, and Scott County Commissioner Jon Ulrich is secretary/treasurer.
“I am interested in providing cost-effective transportation options and solutions for residents of Prior Lake, Scott County and the MVTA service area,” Burkart said in a written statement. “I welcome feedback from residents on how we can provide the best public transit possible.”