The Laker Hall of Fame Committee recently announced the selection of candidates to be inducted into the Laker Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
The following candidates are:
According to Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, the Laker Hall of Fame has a tradition of providing recognition for deserving graduates and staff of PLSAS for their accomplishments within the district or as adults in the world. This slate of distinguished graduates and staff represent high achieving individuals in the areas of activities, athletics or as a distinguished individual with career accomplishments.
This class of inductees will be celebrated during Laker Hall of Fame weekend on Sept. 29 and 30. Events for the weekend will include recognition prior to the homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 29 at Dan Patch Stadium. The Lakers will host the Edina Hornets with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m., according to the district.
The formal induction ceremony and dinner will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Legends Golf Club with a social hour starting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner/ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
For those interested in attending the banquet, please visit www.lakereducationalfoundation.com under the Hall of Fame tab.