The 18th Prior Lake Medallion Hunt continues with the release of more clues about its location from the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The finder of the medallion will win $200 and a spot in the stationary parade during Lakefront Days, the annual city festival, on Saturday, Aug. 10. It's a marble block with the city's sailboat logo in the middle.
The object will be in a duct-taped cardboard box on public property in an outdoors place that doesn't require digging, climbing or disassembly of equipment such as a light fixture to reach, according to the chamber. It won't be in a building.
The chamber will post new clues each Wednesday and Saturday on its website and on the chamber and Lakefront Days Facebook pages until the day of the parade. They'll also be published in the Prior Lake American.
If you find the medallion, bring it to the chamber office at 4785 Dakota St. SE during regular business hours as soon as possible, or it may be considered lost.
Clue 1
Leo is coming and that is no lie
Summer it seems is flying by
But set your sights on August 9 and 10
Because Lakefront Days will happen then.
Clue 2
Lakefront Days in many ways
is a time to share our glory days.
A weekend of fun for everyone
Enjoying the warm August sun.
Clue 3
Construction chuck you did find
by heeding many detour signs.
Downtown and south lake too
These roundabouts are just for you.
Clue 4
All kinds of construction all around
Especially in my part of town.
Breezes wafting through the meadows
Do make the trek cool for kiddos.