The Prior Lake Lions, in cooperation with the Prior Lake VFW and Auxiliary will host its annual Senior Christmas Luncheon on Monday, Dec. 7 from noon to 1 p.m.
Attendees can pick up their meals by driving through the VFW parking lot, 16306 Main Ave. SE, entering the parking lot from Nuvera Road. This year with COVID-19, the event will be a drive-thru.
Ordering meals for pickup can begin the week of Nov. 15, from 3-9 p.m. at 952-440-6305. If no answer, leave a message with your name, number of meals and phone number so organizers can return the call to verify the meal reservation. Meals can be reserved through Saturday, Nov. 21.
This year’s meal is turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, beans, bun and butter.
The Prior Lake Lions will miss the opportunity to see attendess in person with a speaker and music but hopes to visit again a year from now, organizers said.