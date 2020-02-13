Gather your coconuts and have ready a shrubbery: The Prior Lake Players' spring 2020 production is Monty Python's "Spamalot."
Auditions for roles in the comedic retelling of the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table will be held Monday, Feb. 17, and Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at Twin Oaks Middle School.
The local theater troupe is looking for actors 18 and older to take on the roles of Arthur, the knights and an ensemble of showgirls, killer rabbits and French people, according to a press release.
The musical production will be directed by Stephen Houtz, and auditioners are asked to prepare a one-minute musical theater number, read from a script and learn a short dance.
In-person registration for the auditions begins a 6 p.m. the night of the try-outs. Actors may also pre-register at the Prior Lake Players' website, plplayers.org.
Performances of "Spamalot" will run from May 1-3 and May 8-10 at 7 p.m. at the middle school with matinees on May 2 and 9 starting at 2 p.m.