Prior Lake Players Community Theatre is holding auditions next month for its production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," the group recently announced. 

Auditions are scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 at Prior Lake High School and are first come, first served rather than by appointment.

Roles are for adults, according to the group's website. Auditioners need to have a song from "Putnam" or any other show prepared and to do a cold read. 

Rehearsals for successful auditioners will run 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 26. Several performances are set for Oct. 4-12 at Twin Oaks Middle School. 

Prior Lake Players is a volunteer, nonprofit performance group. Recent shows have included "Annie" and "Seussical the Musical." 

The group is also seeking backstage and committee volunteers. More information can be found at plplayers.org

