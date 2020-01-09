Customers at The Pointe in Prior Lake donated over $3,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota during the annual Tip-A-Cop event on Tuesday night, according to Prior Lake Police Officer Chris Schaefer.
Officers from the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Prior Lake Police spent three hours helping serving up meals, busing tables and chatting with customers during the fundraising event. Donations collected by the officers go to fund athletes' equipment and uniform costs over the year.
The event packed the Prior Lake bar and grill, with servers dishing out more than 360 meals throughout the fundraiser.
"It really truly is nice to see when the citizens come together in supporting officers in whatever effort we’re supporting," Schaefer said. "We're blessed with the amount of citizens that came out."
Since 2016 the department has partnered with city restaurants for the event. In that time residents and customers have donated over $15,000 to Special Olympics' mission of supporting the sports and fitness goals of children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Schaefer said the department plans to continue to host a winter Tip-A-Cop and plans to host another summer Tip-A-Cop later this year.