Prior Lake residents are invited to apply for local advisory committees.
Advisory bodies provide input to the Prior Lake City Council regarding the specific issues set forth in the body’s bylaws or as delegated by the City Council. Bylaws may be found in the document center at www.cityofpriorlake.com. Membership is voluntary and three-year appointments are made by the City Council and Economic Development Authority. Members must be Prior Lake residents.
Openings are available for the following:
- Business Engagement Committee
- Citizen Engagement Committee
- Economic Development Authority
- Planning Commission
- Technology Village Board
Visit the city website at http://www.cityofpriorlake.com/jobs.php to view committee openings and to download an application. Applicants may also request an application from Ann Schroeder at aschroeder@cityofpriorlake.com. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.