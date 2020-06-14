Old computers and other electronics will be accepted for free recycling at a Prior Lake Rotary Club drive on Saturday, June 27, at Lunds & Byerlys.
Proceeds from recycling the machines will go toward PCs for People, which provides computers and internet access for low-income families in need, according to a news release from the Rotary. The Prior Lake Lions will also take part.
All data will be safely destroyed, the group said, and all materials will be kept out of landfills. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon.
Here’s what the group will collect, working on not:
- Computers (PCs and Macs): Desktops, laptops, flat-screen monitors, docking stations.
- Tablets: iPads (iCloud unlocked), Microsoft Surface, Chromebooks.
- Accessories: Mice and keyboards, cables and cords.
- Network equipment: Data center equipment, servers, routers, hard drives, chassis, circuit boards.
- Audio equipment: Headphones, speakers, mics, mixers, amplifiers.
- Telephones: Smartphones (iPhones unlocked), cellphones, office phones and control systems.
- Miscellaneous items: RAM, SD cards, laptop batteries, printer cartridges, desktop printers, fax machines and others.