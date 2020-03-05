Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools recently invited job-seekers of all ages to connect with regional employers during the district's sixth annual career and job fair on Tuesday, March 10.
Residents and students can connect with engineering and specialty trades, education, business and finance, health services, hospitality, retail and government from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Prior Lake High School's commons. The event is free and open to the public.
This year the fair has about 40 participating employers, though Community Involvement Coordinator Jenny Nagy said she expects that number to climb. This year, participants range from big box companies like Amazon and FedEx to hometown employers like Cole's Salon in Savage.
The fair attracts about 400 participants each year as well as employers from across the metropolitan area, according to Nagy. Those who attend will receive a program listing which employers are hiring and the age of their average applicants.
"It's a great opportunity for local job-seekers to meet with a variety of different companies without having to go to a job fair downtown or that's not right within our community," Nagy said.
The district encouraged attendees to talk informally about job duties, education and training and salary range. Nagy advised that people looking for a career change consider bringing resumes and cover letters to distribute to employers.