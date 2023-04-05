Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools is continuing its budget planning process for next year and is looking to engage with the community to help drive budget conversations.
To help the community understand the budgeting process, PLSAS is conducting its second town hall meeting for the purpose of explaining how district funds are allocated, providing an enrollment update and showing a five-year forecast. The meeting will also include time for questions from community members and gathering perspectives during the budget planning process. The meeting is open to the public on April 18 at 7 p.m. at Prior Lake High School in the multi-purpose room (second floor, F211). This meeting will be recorded and posted later on the district’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/isd719.