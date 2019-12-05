The Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club has begun accepting entries in its 2019-2020 student essay contest.
This year's theme is “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” according to a news release. The club will judge the winners, who will receive prizes of $100 to $500; first place also gets the chance to go onto the next level of the contest and larger scholarships.
The contest is open to local students 18 or younger. Essays are due Jan. 7.
Rules and the entry form are available online at optimist.org/Forms/19-20_Essay_Application.pdf. Completed applications and questions can go to Mary Nagarajan at plsoptimistclub@gmail.com.