The Prior Lake Sportsmen's Club's 39th annual ice fishing contest is set for Sunday afternoon at Sand Point Beach.
Pre-drilled holes and free minnow bait from Prior Lake Bait & Tackle will be waiting for the family-friendly event, which will run from 1 to 3 p.m., according to the club. Participants can also win some of hundreds of dollars and other prizes with the biggest fish and $1 raffle tickets.
Hot dogs, hot chocolate and other foods will be on sale.
Sand Point Beach is at the lake's northern public access just south of the intersection of county roads 42 and 18.
A very similar fishing contest is also set for 1 to 3 p.m. on the following Sunday, Feb. 2, on Fish Lake, this time sponsored by the Fish Lake Sportsmen's Club. The lake is located on County Road 10 east of Highway 13 between Prior Lake and New Prague.