The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District's leader is the state's watershed administrator of the year, the Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts announced last month.
Diane Lynch received the honor after leading the watershed district's work to repair flood damage, reduce flooding and pollution in Prior Lake and join forces with local and federal agencies, according to her nomination from the district's board and staff.
“Diane’s perseverance, work ethic and commitment to building partnerships in the community are highly admirable, and we believe she is very deserving of this honor," Board President Mike Myser said in a written statement.
Lynch supervises five others at the district, which regulates developments and carries out water protection projects throughout about 42 square miles surrounding the lakes it's named for. She's held the position for about six years.
Lynch received the award at the state association's annual conference in early December.