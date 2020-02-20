The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District is seeking new members to join its Citizen Advisory Committee, the group announced this month.
The committee includes eight to 10 residents who provide input and recommendations to the district's board on projects, goals and priorities aimed at protecting and enhancing the watershed’s lakes and natural resources.
Members also help educate the community to project our lakes and natural habitat. Meetings are held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. generally on the last Thursday of the month at Prior Lake City Hall.
To apply, interested residents should fill out an application, found at plslwd.org, and send it to dlynch@plslwd.org.