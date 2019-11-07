Watershed District award
A rain garden and shoreline restoration project completed by Christian Morkeberg won a Water Quality Improvement Award from the Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District last year. The district is seeking public input on its 10-year plan. 

The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District is putting together its goals and programs for the next decade and wants the public's help.

The district will hold a meeting for public comments on the draft of the 10-year management plan at Prior Lake City Hall on Dakota Street on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

A copy of the latest draft is at plslwd.org under Projects and Programs. Additional information can be found by contacting District Administrator Diane Lynch at 651-440-0067 or dlynch@plslwd.org.

