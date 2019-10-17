The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District and Prior Lake are hosting their annual fall
water cleanup event on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Woods at the Wilds Park, they announced this week.
The event is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m., and volunteers are needed for removing invasive buckthorn and raking leaves. Volunteers at the last cleanup in the spring removed several tons of material, according to a news release.
Buckthorn can take over wooded areas, crowding out native plants, degrading wildlife habitat and negatively impacting water quality, according to the release. Leaves, grass clippings and other organic matter can also affect water quality by feeding algae blooms in local waterways, harming aquatic life, property values and water recreation.
Volunteers are asked to register in advance at plslwd.org or by calling 952-447-4166. Bring work gloves, rakes and handsaws or loppers for the buckthorn.
Light snacks and door prizes from local businesses will be on hand. In the case of poor weather, the event will be held the following weekend at the same time and place.