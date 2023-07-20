Windjammers 1

In this file photo, John Herman, right, and the rest of the Windjammers Prior Lake Community Band trombone section rehearse at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church.

 File photo/Southwest News Media

Prior Lake Windjammers, a community band will be playing at the Lakefront Park bandshell in downtown Prior Lake on Thursday Aug. 3.

The free concert is from 7 to 8 p.m. in the park.

