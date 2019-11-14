Dakotah! Sport and Fitness will host its annual 5k Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 23, giving runners and food lovers alike a chance to work up an appetite for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The course starts at the sports club on Trail of Dreams in Prior Lake and works its way through 3.1 miles of golf course at The Meadows at Mystic Lake. The event has two phases; the 5k race will start at 8 a.m., and the kids' half-mile run will follow at 8:45 a.m.
Runners can register online at dakotahsport.com/turkeytrot or in-person at Dakotah! Sport and Fitness. The fee is $30 for pre-registration and $35 for day-of registration. Sign-up forms will be available for day-of registration starting at 6:45 a.m. The kids' half-mile has a $15 fee, and pre-registration is not required.
All runners will receive a commemorative t-shirt.