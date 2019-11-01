Sanya's Hope for Children called for volunteers and donations to fill 500 gift bags for local charities this week.
Sanya Pirani, a Prior Lake middle-schooler who founded the nonprofit, and other volunteers sewed the bags over the summer. They'll now fill them with school supplies, books and toys, according to a news release.
The filled bags are bound for Sharing & Caring Hands, a Minneapolis shelter, and to two charities in Chaska.
Those interested can contribute the supplies or donate $40, all of which goes to filling one bag, according to Sanya's Hope. The organization can be reached on Facebook or at 952-201-1920 or sanyashopeforchildren.org.