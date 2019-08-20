A fundraiser collected about 2,000 pounds of food and $1,000 for the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver & Dakota Counties, or CAP Agency, organizers said this week.
The nonprofit Sanya's Hope for Children held the Bowling for Hunter event on Aug. 17 at Bowlero in Lakeville. It specifically benefited children who receive subsidized meals during the school year, the nonprofit said.
"Thank you, everyone, who came to support and thanks to all our donors," the group said in a news release. Local Starbucks locations, Hy-Vee and Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Savage and Cub Foods in Shakopee were among the donors.
Sanya’s Hope was founded in 2017 by Prior Lake middle school student Sanya Pirani. Information on other donation drives and events can be found at sanyashopeforchildren.org.