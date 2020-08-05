Sanya's Hope For Children, a local nonprofit organization committed to helping impoverished children both locally and across the globe and founded by local student Sanya Pirani, is seeking donations for its various drives.
Needed items and efforts include:
- Donations of hats and mittens are needed for local homeless children. A collection box is kept at Community Action Partnership Agency’s administrative entrance, 712 Canterbury Road, Shakopee, from Aug. 15-Oct. 15. The organization's goal is to collect 550 hats and mittens. Those who wish to donate online can visit https://www.sanyashopeforchildren.org/donate/. Checks can be written to "Sanya's Hope For Children."
- The organization is in need of cotton, acrylic, or polyester fabric donations in solid colors, which are used to make bag handles.
- SHFC teaches free sewing classes in collaboration with 4-H. SFHC is also launching free online sewing classes and has a fundraising goal of $1,500 to kickstart the effort.
- The organization is looking for sewing volunteers who would like to sew bags. The organization makes about 550 bags every year which are handed out (with gifts, books, and supplies) during Christmas time to children in need. Fabric and measurements for the bags are provided.
- The organization will collect sewing supplies such as fabric, zippers, threads and needles.
- Volunteers who would like to make blankets for homeless teens and young adults are needed.
- Businesses that would like to keep donation jars at their stores should contact SHFC, as should anyone interested in sponsoring.
- Students or experts interested in developing an online marketplace who would like to volunteer can contact SHFC. The organization seeks to raise $5,000 to kickstart the effort.
- SHFC will launch a food drive in October with a goal of $2,000 in donations and 2,000 pounds of food.
- SHFC's Christmas Bag Project, which helps 500 homeless children, has set a goal of $25,000-$30,000.
The organization can be reached at 952-201-1920 by text or phone call for further details.