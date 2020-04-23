The Prior Lake-based nonprofit Sanya’s Hope for Children is only a few thousand dollars away from its $10,000 goal in a fundraiser for an area food shelf and crisis nursery, its founder said Thursday.
Eighth-grader Sanya Pirani said an anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $5,000 for the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver & Dakota Counties, or CAP Agency. Counting that gift, Sanya’s Hope raised about $7,000 by Thursday, Sanya said.
CAP can leverage each dollar for the equivalent of $9 in food for local families, so “donations go an extremely long way,” she said, especially for families under strain during the pandemic. “It’s not just a medical crisis but also a financial crisis.”
Sanya’s Hope typically holds drives year-round to benefit local children and their families. In normal times, the group would be holding a food drive around now, Sanya said. It was an easy decision to keep helping in another way.
“We have a lot of stuff that we’re able to share and help other people with,” she said.
Donations are accepted online at sanyashopeforchildren.org. Sanya said donors can include a note if they want their donation to go to a particular geographic area.
The donation drive doesn’t have a set deadline, but Sanya said she hopes to finish in the next week or two.